Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,493 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 314.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,397,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. 1,526,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.