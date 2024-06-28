Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 63.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 340.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $7.52 on Thursday, reaching $197.89. The company had a trading volume of 169,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -449.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

