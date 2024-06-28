Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 55.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $252.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,437. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.19. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

