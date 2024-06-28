Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

TWKS opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 250,785 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

