The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 535,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 4,534,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

