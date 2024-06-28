The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $6,669,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $216,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,386,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

