The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

