The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Steven E. Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSY opened at $183.61 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $258.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

