The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
HVTA stock remained flat at GBX 160 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of 516.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.41).
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
