The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.91. 2,834,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.