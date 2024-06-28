The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.56. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 59,027 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

