The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.56. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 59,027 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
