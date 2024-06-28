The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

