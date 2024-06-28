The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 976,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,638,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 34.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 188,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,895. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.