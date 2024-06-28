The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.
A number of brokerages have commented on AES. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
NYSE AES opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
