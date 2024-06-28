Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Thames Ventures VCT 1’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TV1 opened at GBX 44 ($0.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.74. The stock has a market cap of £77.87 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.11. Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

