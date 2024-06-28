TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,235,739.38 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38.

TFI International Trading Up 1.0 %

TFII opened at C$193.45 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$142.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$187.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$190.13.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$184.88.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

