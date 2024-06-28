Terra Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $337.10 million and approximately $17.93 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 779,702,648 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.