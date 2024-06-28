Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,016. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

