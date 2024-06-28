Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of TIAIY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
