Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of TIAIY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

