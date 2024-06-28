Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.34

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and traded as low as $47.65. Teck Resources shares last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.