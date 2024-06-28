T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 9,440.0% in June

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 9,440.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
T&D Stock Up 2.7 %
TDHOY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 32,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
About T&D
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.