TD Cowen Boosts Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $20.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

SNCY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $638.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

