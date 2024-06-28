Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 259,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 611,222 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.20.

TH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $877.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

