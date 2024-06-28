Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,621. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 251,733 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

