Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483,117 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.