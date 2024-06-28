Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.33. 2,185,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

