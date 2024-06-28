Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 106,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,629. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a market capitalization of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

