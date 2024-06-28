Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

