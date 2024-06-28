TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 0.5%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.98 ($13.96) and last traded at €13.08 ($14.06). 218,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.15 ($14.14).

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.72.

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.