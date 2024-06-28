T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 807,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

