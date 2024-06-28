T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lowered by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 533,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 508,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

