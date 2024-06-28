Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Up 4%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.01. Approximately 452,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,250,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

