Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.19. Suzano shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 118,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Suzano by 44.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

