Susquehanna Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

