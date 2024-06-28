Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Superdry Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
About Superdry
