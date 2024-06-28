Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

