Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SUN opened at $56.99 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

