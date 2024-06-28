Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SDGCF stock remained flat at $28.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $28.18.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

