Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 178,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,784. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

