Sunburst Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. IMZ Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 111,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,479 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

