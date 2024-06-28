Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 893,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

