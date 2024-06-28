Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $29.86 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 8.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

