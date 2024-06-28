Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

