Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 89,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,456,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 438,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

