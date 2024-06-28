Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.41

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 209620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
