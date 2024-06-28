Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.41

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 209620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

