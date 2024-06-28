Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sumco stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.12. Sumco has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sumco had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $629.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

