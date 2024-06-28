Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

GPCR stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,875,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

