Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 38,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,240. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

