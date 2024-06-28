Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 462,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,439. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

