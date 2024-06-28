Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

ENB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. 951,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

