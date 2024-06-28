Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 912,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,940. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

